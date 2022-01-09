Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOCO. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

