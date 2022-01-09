Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

