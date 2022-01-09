Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.