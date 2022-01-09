Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.