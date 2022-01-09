Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $511,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Playtika by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

