Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

