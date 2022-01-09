Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $4.75 on Friday. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 10,553 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $56,036.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

