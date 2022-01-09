DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.31. 6,284,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,224. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

