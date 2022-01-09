DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. 927,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,462. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

