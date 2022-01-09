DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 33,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.84. 6,747,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.