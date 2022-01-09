DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,300 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $202,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 394,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

