Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 742.0 days.

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $71.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

