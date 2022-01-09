Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,248,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,577. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $522.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

