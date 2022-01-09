DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $401,856.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $401,856.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064414 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

