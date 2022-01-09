DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $56,407.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

