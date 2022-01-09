Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,375,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

