Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

