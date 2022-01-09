DePay (DEPAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,157.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $52,157.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.