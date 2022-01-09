Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,719 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ROIC stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

