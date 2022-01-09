Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,380 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

