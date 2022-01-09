Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $789,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,176. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.86 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

