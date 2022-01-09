Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.14).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.07 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

