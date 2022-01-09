DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

DXCM traded down $11.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.49. 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,397. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

