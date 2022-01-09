DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $580.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $471.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

