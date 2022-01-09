Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.77

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $24.79. Digi International shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 72,122 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGII. increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Get Digi International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $835.23 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.