Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00160918 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

