Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Down 4.9%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.13 and last traded at $102.13. 174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

