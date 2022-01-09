Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Down 4.9%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.13 and last traded at $102.13. 174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26.
In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
