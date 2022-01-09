Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

