DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $423,696.61 and approximately $249.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00034708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,923,407 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

