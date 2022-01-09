Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.55 billion and the highest is $8.83 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,822. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

