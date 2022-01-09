Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 116.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

