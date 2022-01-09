Don-key Market Capitalization Tops $11.45 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $308,282.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00311243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,662,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

