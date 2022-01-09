Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

