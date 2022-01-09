DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 14,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,338. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

