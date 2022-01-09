Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of DEI opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.