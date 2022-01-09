Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $182.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.69.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

