Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

DFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $26,098,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $7,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.