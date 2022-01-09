Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,186 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

