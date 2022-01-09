Duality Advisers LP Invests $275,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,058.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $368,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

