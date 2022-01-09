Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

