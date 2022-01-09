Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.