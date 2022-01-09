Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.69 or 0.07505880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.38 or 0.99889532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

