Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock valued at $238,298,104. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

