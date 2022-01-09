DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $494.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

