Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTE stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.