easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.16) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.52) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 621.80 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 714.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Insiders have acquired 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.