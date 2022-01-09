Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 776,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 218,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

