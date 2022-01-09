eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

