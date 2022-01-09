eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 135,005 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

