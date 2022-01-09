eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 34,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

